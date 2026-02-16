Dutch star Xandra Velzeboer wins 2nd short track Olympic gold

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Dutch star Xandra Velzeboer won the 1,000 meters gold medal in women's short track speedskating on Monday, four days after topping the podium in the 500 the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Velzeboer finished first in the final in 1 minute, 28.437 seconds, with Canada's Courtney Sarault in second for the silver medal followed by South Korea's Kim Gilli, who took bronze.

Home favorite Arianna Fontana, in her sixth Games and owner of 13 Olympic medals in her career, was fourth.

U.S. skater Kristen Santos-Griswold was looking for redemption at these Games but couldn't get out of the quarterfinals. Four years ago at the Beijing Olympics, she was leading the 1,000 meters final before crashing when Fontana cut inside. The Connecticut native was the 2024 world champion at 1,000 meters.

Canada's Kim Boutin, the 1,000 meters silver medalist at the 2018 Games, also failed to advance from the quarterfinals.