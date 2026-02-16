Switzerland's Loic Meillard wins Olympic men's slalom gold

Open Extended Reactions

BORMIO, Italy -- Loic Meillard of Switzerland used a strong second run to win the men's slalom Monday on a day that saw Brazilian ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen fall in the first run, ending his bid for another Olympic gold.

The event closes out the men's Alpine program at the Milan Cortina Games.

Meillard adds gold to a silver he won in the team combined and bronze from the giant slalom.

Switzerland's Loic Meillard finished the Alpine program of the Milan Cortina Olympics with a gold medal in the slalom, a silver in the team combined and a bronze in the giant slalom. AP Photo/John Locher

Meillard finished in a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 53.61 seconds. He edged Fabio Gstrein of Austria by 0.35 seconds, while Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway took bronze. It was quite a contrast of runs, too, with snow and fog in the morning and the sun peeking out for the afternoon.

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath, the first run leader, straddled a gate and was out. He was so irate that he threw his ski poles over the netting on one side. He then went outside the netting on the other side, trudging along the snow. He sat down, breathing heavily.

McGrath has been racing with a heavy heart, with his grandfather dying the day of the opening ceremony. McGrath wore an armband as a tribute.

Pinheiro Braathen made history by winning the giant slalom Saturday, becoming the first athlete from South America to win a medal at a Winter Olympics. But his ski slipped out on a fast first run and his bid for another medal was over.

He represented Norway before switching to Brazil, his mom's home country.

Switzerland led the men's Alpine skiing medal table in Bormio with eight (four gold, two silver and two bronze). Austria (two silvers) and Italy (silver, bronze) each had two, while Brazil (gold), U.S. (silver) and Norway (bronze) brought home one apiece.

The heavy snow led to a tricky morning of racing. The competition featured 96 racers in the field, with many representing nontraditional ski nations. Of the 96 racers, there were 49 who didn't finish the course, two who were disqualified and another who didn't start.

It was a ceremonial slalom run for AJ Ginnis of Greece. He said an ankle surgery didn't heal properly and he couldn't compete the way he wanted to. This was his farewell run.

"To be able to stand here today and just everything ski racing has given me in life, a college degree, security, and most importantly friends and people that will stay with me forever, it's just something that you could have told that to a 10-year-old AJ and his parents and they would have never believed it," Ginnis said.

Among the skiers in the field were Henri Rivers IV of Jamaica; Faiz Basha of Singapore and Lasse Gaxiola of Mexico. Gaxiola's mom, Sarah Schleper, competed in the super-G and giant slalom in Cortina.