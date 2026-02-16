When are the Winter Olympics over? Closing ceremony details

Open Extended Reactions

After several exhilarating finishes, historic milestones and stunning upsets, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, will draw the curtain on the 2026 Winter Olympics with an elaborate closing ceremony.

The event will celebrate all athletes from the latest installment of the Winter Games and set the table for the 2030 Winter Olympics, which will take place in the French Alps.

Check out key facts on the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony below:

When is the closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 22. A prime-time encore presentation will start at 9 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

The closing ceremony will air live on NBC and be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Where is the closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will take place inside the Verona Arena, a historic Roman amphitheater in Verona, Italy. The venue is about a two-hour drive from Milan and three hours from Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Who will perform during the Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle will be the headlining performer for the closing ceremony.

What can viewers expect?

The closing ceremony, titled Beauty in Action, will celebrate "Italian cultural identity and innovation" using "a tapestry of music, art and storytelling," according to the official Olympics website. Per closing ceremony artistic director Alfredo Accatino, the event will also address how climate change puts future Winter Olympic Games in jeopardy.

The event will also feature:

parade of participating athletes walking together in unity

flag handover to 2030 Winter Olympics hosts

delivery of final medals

extinguishment of the Olympic flame

When are the 2030 Winter Olympics?

The next Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place Feb. 1-17, 2030, in the French Alps in southeastern France.

