2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

A trio of Americans are on the ice Tuesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics for the women's figure skating short program.

Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito will compete against each other with the top 24 skaters qualifying for the free skate on Thursday. In a preview of the event, NBC utilized Taylor Swift to narrate a video introducing "The Blade Angels: Three American showgirls on ice," sharing stories about each American. Liu and Glenn already have a gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games after Team USA won the figure skating team event.

The freestyle skiing men's big air medal round begins with American Mac Forehand in prime position to medal. Four years ago in Beijing, Forehand finished 11th in the same event, but momentum is on his side after being first in the qualifying round.

A pair of American teenagers will compete in the women's snowboard slopestyle -- 16-year-olds Jessica Perlmutter and ​Lily Dhawornvej. They both finished 10th and 11th respectively in qualifying.

Though the U.S. men's hockey won't be in action -- they automatically advanced after going unbeaten in the group stage -- their opponent in the next round will be determined on Tuesday. The winner of No. 7 Sweden vs. No. 10 Latvia plays the U.S. in the last eight.

Notable events for Tuesday (all times Eastern)

Snowboard : Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final, 7 a.m.

Curling : Women's Round Robin -- U.S. vs. Denmark, 8:05 a.m.

Figure Skating: Women Skating -- Short Program, 12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing : Men's Big Air final, 1:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey: Men's qualification playoff -- Sweden vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m.

