Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin breaks Olympic goal record

MILAN -- Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada broke the Olympic record for goals in women's hockey, scoring twice in a semifinal against Switzerland at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday to reach 20 for her career.

Playing in her fifth Olympics, the Canadian captain scored in the second period to surpass former teammate and Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser, who had 18 goals. The 34-year-old Poulin followed with her second goal of the game 6 1/2 minutes later to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

Poulin's goals held up as Canada defeated Switzerland 2-1 to set up a gold medal game against the United States.

Set up between the circles just below the blue line by a pass from Sophie Jaques, Poulin nearly whiffed on her one-timer. She still managed to raise the puck about three feet off the ice before it bounced and skipped in off goalie Andrea Braendli's stick for the opening goal 1:49 into the period.

Poulin was immediately mobbed by her teammates, who were well aware of her milestone after the player nicknamed "Captain Clutch" tied the record in a 5-1 quarterfinal win over Germany on Saturday.

She scored again at the 8:21 mark, this time driving to the front of the net and roofing the puck over Braendli after the goalie initially stopped a shot by Daryl Watts.

Poulin scored gold medal-clinching goals at the 2010, 2014 and 2022 Winter Games.

It was Poulin's second game since missing two with a right knee injury she suffered in a 5-1 win over Czechia.

Monday's game was the 26th of her Olympic career, tying the Canada record shared by Wickhenheiser and Jayna Hefford.