Women's slopestyle final PPD as snow disrupts Olympic slate

LIVIGNO, Italy -- The Olympic final for women's snowboarding slopestyle was scrubbed off Tuesday's schedule due to a heavy snowstorm in Livigno.

The slopestyle final was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. local time but organizers said it was called off. A new date for the final has not been announced.

It delays New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's attempt at a repeat. She qualified first on Sunday -- an opening round that was moved up a day because of the storms rolling in.

Qualifying for freestyle aerials down the road from the snowpark in Livigno was also delayed. The men's ski big air finals are also scheduled later on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the start of the women's big air contest was delayed for more than an hour when a windy squall came through the course. Megan Oldham of Canada won and Eileen Gu finished second.

In slopestyle, snowboarders perform tricks on rails and jump off ramps. Heavy snow and wind can throw them off course or make the track too slow to ascend the run-ups to the jumps.

More than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow fell by midday Tuesday. The men's slopestyle final is scheduled for Wednesday, when the forecast looks better.