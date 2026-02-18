2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates Wednesday from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

Mikaela Shiffrin makes her final 2026 Winter Olympics appearance on Wednesday in the slalom.

The most decorated alpine skier of all time, Shiffrin is the favorite in this race and has been dominant in it. In fact, seventy-one of Shiffrin's record 108 World Cup wins have come in the slalom -- more than any skier in any discipline ever. This season alone, she has won six of seven starts and already clinched her ninth slalom Crystal Globe. However, Shiffrin hasn't medaled in her past eight Olympic starts, setting the stage for potential redemption.

The U.S. men's hockey team begins the knockout round with a quarterfinal matchup against Sweden. The Swedes defeated Latvia 5-1 to advance. With a roster full of NHL players, U.S. winger Matthew Tkachuk called Sweden "one of the powerhouses in the world," setting up a big matchup.

A trio of Americans will compete for a medal in the men's snowboard slopestyle final -- Oliver Martin, Jake Canter and Redmond Gerard. Martin finished the highest of any American during the qualifying round (sixth). Competing with a broken arm, the 17-year-old just missed out on a medal in the big air final with a fourth place finish.

Key events for Wednesday (all times Eastern)

Snowboard : Men's Slopestyle final, 5:20 a.m.

Alpine Skiing : Women's Slalom Run 2, 7:30 a.m.

Snowboard : Women's Slopestyle final, 8:30 a.m.

Biathlon : Women's 4 x 6km Relay final, 8:45 a.m.

Ice Hockey: Men's playoff quarterfinals -- U.S. vs. Sweden

We'll have all the best moments from Wednesday events below.