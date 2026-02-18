Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins record 10th Olympic gold

Open Extended Reactions

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won a 10th gold medal in cross country skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics, setting another Winter Games record.

Klaebo, 29, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men's team sprint Wednesday for his fifth gold at the 2026 Games, clocking 18 minutes, 28.9 seconds.

Klaebo's victory made him only the second Olympian -- along with swimming great Michael Phelps -- with 10 gold medals. Phelps won 23 golds over four Olympics from 2004 to 2016, including eight wins at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher of the United States were 1.4 seconds behind for the silver, while Italy's Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino took bronze, 3.3 seconds back.

Klaebo has won every race he has entered at these Games, breaking the Winter Olympics record in Sunday's 4x7.5-kilometer relay. He will look to go 6-for-6 at these Games in Saturday's 50-kilometer mass start. With a win, Klaebo would join three swimmers -- Phelps (twice), Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto -- and gymnast Vitaly Scherbo with at least six golds at one Olympics.

In the women's team sprint, Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist continued Sweden's winning run.

Switzerland's Nadja Kaelin and Nadine Faehndrich took silver with Laura Gimmler and Coletta Rydzek of Germany taking the bronze. Norway was edged out to fourth place.

Jessie Diggins of the United States pushed the pace early in the race but finished fifth with partner Julia Kern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.