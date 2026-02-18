Older and bolder: Su Yiming wins Olympic gold on birthday

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Su Yiming of China won the gold medal in men's slopestyle snowboarding at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Su collected his fourth career medal and his second of these Games on his 22nd birthday.

Taiga Hasegawa of Japan took silver, and American rider Jake Canter claimed the bronze.

Su's first of three runs that earned him 82.41 points proved enough after no rival was able to better that score. It was China's first gold and seventh overall medal of the Milan Cortina Games.

Su, a former child actor, won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle at the 2022 Beijing Games. Last week, he took bronze in big air.

Su cried tears, apparently of emotional release, after his third run when he didn't improve on his first run. He had to watch seven more riders take their last shot at his score from the bottom of the course. But they all either fell or came up short with their scores.

Mark McMorris of Canada, a three-time bronze medalist, finished eighth two weeks after being concussed in training.

The Livigno slopestyle course consists of three rail elements and three jumps. Judges score riders on their creativity, execution of tricks and routine as a whole. Riders got three chances to perform their routines with only their best score counting.

The women's slopestyle final is later on Wednesday.