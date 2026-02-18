Dog crosses finish line at Winter Olympics - 'I wanted to pet him but didn't have time'

Open Extended Reactions

A dog crosses the finish line at the Winter Olympics. Getty

An uninvited guest stole the show during qualifying for the women's cross-country team sprint at the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

A dog broke free of its owner and invaded the home straight in Tesero, chasing a camera over the finish line before finally being shepherded off the course.

Greek athlete Konstantina Charalampidou, who shared her final few metres with the animal, said: "I became famous with a dog that came across the finish line, and everyone wants to interview me now.

A dog caused a stir at the Winter Olympics. Getty

"He was chasing the camera that goes up and down the finish line. He was cute but not aggressive. I wanted to pet him, but I didn't have the time and I couldn't find him afterwards."

Later, in the men's race, Andrew Musgrave and James Clugnet combined to finish fifth, beating Britain's previous cross-country best, which was set by Musgrave's sixth-place finish in the men's 10km event five days ago.

"Every Games we are getting better and better," laughed Musgrave, who is competing in his fifth Games. "Give us until 2034 and me and Jimmy will be smashing [Johannes] Klaebo."

Musgrave and Clugnet finished just over four seconds off bronze medallists Italy, with Norway's win gifting a fifth gold medal of the Games to Klaebo -- and a record 10th in total in his illustrious career.