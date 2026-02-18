Team USA's Knight, Bowe get engaged at the Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

Love is in the air at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Almost a week after skier Breezy Johnson got engaged on the slopes after the women's super-G, two other Team USA members announced they have decided to tie the knot. Women's ice hockey forward Hilary Knight got down on one knee to propose to her girlfriend, speedskater Brittany Bowe, who said yes.

The Olympics is a particularly appropriate place for Knight and Bowe to get engaged. The two became close during the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, taking long walks in the evening to get a break from the stress of competition.

Knight and the rest of Team USA's women's ice hockey squad will take on Team Canada for the gold medal Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Bowe, a two-time speedskating bronze medalist, finished fourth in the 1,000m and team pursuit this year.