U.S. historic firsts at 2026 Winter Olympics: Records, stats

Though the Olympics have a rich history, there is always room for breakthroughs to pop each cycle. For the United States, a number of historic firsts and new records came to fruition at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

From Alpine skiing to curling, check out notable historic firsts and records for the U.S. during the 2026 Winter Games below:

U.S. firsts

Bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, became the oldest American ever to win an individual gold medal, winning the women's monobob event.

Curling

Rich Ruohonen, 54, became the oldest American to compete in a Winter Olympics. He participated in a men's curling round-robin match against Switzerland.

Mixed Doubles

With a silver medal, Cory Thiesse became the first American woman to medal in curling. This was also Team USA's first mixed doubles curling medal.

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Dual Moguls

Team USA women Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley won the first silver and bronze medals in this event, as it made its official debut at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Women's Moguls

Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley scored gold and silver in the Women's Individual Moguls, marking the first time the United States has placed first and second in men's or women's moguls at a single Olympics.

Ice hockey

Women's

In its quarterfinal game against Italy, Team USA scored six goals and continued its streak of scoring at least five goals in each of the first 5 games of this tournament. This feat marks the longest streak of 5-plus goals in a single tournament in USA women's Olympic history.

Team USA defenseman Caroline Harvey notched her ninth point in the USA-Italy quarterfinal game. This accomplishment marked the most points in a single Olympic tournament by a defenseman in USA women's history.

During the USA-Canada game, Laila Edwards, the first Black woman to make the USA Olympic roster, became the first Black woman to score a goal for the USA in the Olympics. It was also Team USA's first time shutting out Canada at the Olympics and their largest win over Canada in Olympic history.

Men's

The U.S. men's team set the longest streak of scoring 5-plus goals per game in the NHL player Olympic hockey era.

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's 10km

Jessie Diggins won the bronze medal for Team USA, taking home their first medal ever in this event.

Men's Individual Sprint

Ben Ogden became the first U.S. man to win an Olympic medal in the sprint event, with a silver.

Snowboarding

Women's Halfpipe

Out of the five snowboarders who have attempted a three-peat in a single event in Olympic history, Chloe Kim became the first to medal in the three-peat attempt. She won silver.

Alpine Skiing

Women's team combined

Team USA women Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan won the first bronze medal in this event, as it made its official debut at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Women's downhill

The first Team USA medal and gold medal came courtesy of Breezy Johnson. The victory also marked her first career Olympic medal and the narrowest margin of victory between gold and silver medalists in the event's women Olympic history.

Figure Skating

Mixed Team

The USA became the first country to win the event in back-to-back Olympic Winter Games.

Records

Speedskating

Men's 500m, Jordan Stolz, OR, 33.77

Men's 1000m, Jordan Stolz, OR, 1:06.28

Figure Skating

Ice dance: Madison Chock and Evan Bates tied the USA record for most figure skating medals at the Olympics, with three.

Ice Hockey

Hilary Knight notched 32 career Olympic points, which is tied for the most in USA Olympic history. She also secured 14 Olympic goals, tied for the Team USA Olympic record.

