Lindsey Vonn posts heartfelt goodbye to her dog Leo

Lindsey Vonn said goodbye to her dog a day after her crash in the Olympic downhill skiing event in Milan Cortina, the three-time Olympic medalist posted on Wednesday.

Leo, who Vonn said has been with her for 13 years, was struggling with lung cancer.

"He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind," Vonn wrote on Instagram.

2/9/2026 ✝️💔 Leo passed away. The day after my crash I said goodbye to by my big boy as I laid in my hospital bed. Been some of the hardest days of my life and still have not begun to process his passing...



I will always love you Leo ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sA19yEgDOA — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 18, 2026

Vonn wrote that she said goodbye to Leo on Feb. 9 while in her own hospital bed, recovering from a crash in which she suffered a complex tibia fracture in her left leg. In the social media post, she also mentioned she would be going in for another surgery.