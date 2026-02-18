Mari Fukada wins slopestyle in more Olympic success for Japan

Open Extended Reactions

Mari Fukada won Olympic gold in the women's slopestyle final Wednesday while teammate Kokomo Murase took bronze to bring Japan's massive medal haul at the Livigno snowboarding park to nine.

Between Fukada and Murase, defending slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won her second silver in Italy after also finishing the big air final in second place.

Murase added the bronze to her gold in big air.

Austria's two-time big air gold medalist Anna Gasser finished her Olympic career with a 10th-place finish.

The Livigno slopestyle course consists of three rail elements and three jumps. Judges score riders on their creativity, execution of tricks and routine as a whole. Riders got three chances to perform their routines with only their best score counting.

Earlier Wednesday, China's Su Yiming won the men's slopestyle final on his 22nd birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.