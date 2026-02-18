French women upset Sweden for Olympic gold in biathlon relay

Open Extended Reactions

ANTERSELVA, Italy -- Julia Simon didn't need to shoot fast when she entered the range on the last leg of the women's 4x6-kilometer biathlon relay race at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday.

But she knocked down all five targets in rapid succession, took a bow and skied the French team to a gold medal -- its first in the event in 34 years.

Carrying a massive French flag and smiling wide, Simon crossed the line in a combined time of 1 hour, 10 minutes, 22 seconds for her third gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games.

Defending Olympic relay champion Sweden overcame some shooting setbacks to take silver, 51.3 seconds behind France. Norway lost ground at the end but held on for bronze, 1:07 back.

Camillie Bened led off for France, but one penalty loop during her standing shoot set the team back to 16th place. Lou Jeanmonnot took over and moved the French up to third. Oceane Michelon passed the leaders on the course and used only one spare shot on the range, ensuring France had a solid lead. It stayed that way until the end.

Hannah Oeberg of Sweden and Maren Kirkeeide of Norway entered the range together for the last shooting. Oeberg needed one spare to knock down her targets, while Kirkeeide needed two, which set her back about 20 seconds -- a deficit she was unable to make up on the trails.

Vanessa Voigt of Germany shot clean and was on Norway's heels but wasn't able to catch the medal places, finishing 1:29 behind in fourth.