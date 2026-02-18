Canada's Sidney Crosby leaves Olympic quarterfinal with injury

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby left Canada's Olympic quarterfinal game against Czechia in the second period because of injury and will not return.

Crosby got crunched against the boards by Martin Necas and Radko Gudas five minutes into the second. Crosby also took consecutive big hits from Ondrej Palat and Gudas earlier in the period Wednesday.

The 38-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist took one stride after the play with Necas and Gudas before leaving the ice for the bench. Crosby was in noticeable pain and received medical attention there before limping off the bench and down the tunnel.

Hockey Canada said during the third period that Crosby would not return to the game.

Czechia led Canada 2-1 when Crosby got hurt.

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby (87) left the men's hockey quarterfinal against Czechia after some hard hits, including this one with Radko Dugas. Crosby was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Crosby is Canada's oldest and most accomplished player. He scored the famous golden goal in overtime against the United States at the 2010 Games in Vancouver to win it all on home ice and was captain when Canada went unbeaten and never trailed on the way to gold in 2014 in Sochi.

Again wearing the "C" in Milan, Crosby had two goals and four assists in three preliminary round games.