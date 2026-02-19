2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates Thursday from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

Gold is on the line for U.S. women's hockey on Thursday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. will face familiar foes Canada in the gold medal game. Since women's hockey was introduced as an Olympic sport in 1998, the only two teams that have won gold are the U.S. and Canada. Though Canada defeated the U.S. for gold in Beijing four years ago, the U.S. outscored Canada 24-7 across four games during the 2025 Rivalry Series last November and December. However, it's a new game once the puck drops at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The "Blade Angels" are back on the ice in the free skating portion of women's single skating. Alysa Liu finished third in the short program, putting her in prime position to win the first Olympic medal for an American in women's figure skating in 20 years. Isabeau Levito finished eighth in short program, while Amber Glenn was 13th.

Key events for Thursday (all times Eastern)

Curling : Women's Round Robin Session 12 -- U.S. vs. Switzerland, 8:05 a.m.

Ice Hockey : Women's Bronze Medal Game -- Switzerland vs. Sweden, 8:40 a.m.

Speed Skating : Men's 1500m final, 10:30 a.m.

Figure Skating : Women single skating free skate, 1:00 p.m.

Ice Hockey: Women's Gold Medal Game -- U.S. vs. Canada, 1:10 p.m.

