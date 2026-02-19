Winter Olympics: Great Britain men's curlers into semifinal vs. Switzerland after Italy lose

Open Extended Reactions

Team GB's men's curlers will take on Switzerland in the Olympic semifinals on Thursday evening. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Britain's men's curling team will contest the Olympic semifinals on Thursday evening after a defeat for Italy saw them scrape through to the next stage.

Bruce Mouat's side needed either Switzerland or Canada -- both of whom had already qualified for the medal matches -- to beat Italy or Norway respectively.

Switzerland made a bright start with two points in the first end and led at the halfway mark 4-1.

While the Italy side staged a renaissance to bring it back to 7-5 at the conclusion of eighth end, Switzerland took two points in the ninth, prompting the Italians to offer a handshake at 5-9 down.

Britain will face Switzerland in their semifinal after Canada lost 8-6 to Norway, with those two teams now meeting again in the other match.