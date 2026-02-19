More Livigno snow juggles Olympic halfpipe, aerials schedule

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- A storm dumping more than a half-foot of snow in the mountain town of Livigno on Thursday morning forced the postponement of Olympic men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifying and men's aerials in the latest juggling of the schedules.

The men's halfpipe competition, with Americans Alex Ferreira and Nick Goepper among those expected to be in medal contention, was supposed to kick off Thursday morning, but the snow caused it to be pushed back, along with men's aerials, to Friday.

The women's halfpipe qualifying, featuring defending champion Eileen Gu, was still on the schedule for Thursday evening.

The weather is supposed to improve for Friday and Saturday, the last two scheduled days of action in freestyle skiing.

Storms earlier in the week forced organizers to juggle the snowboarding slopestyle contests. Both finals were held under sunny skies Wednesday, with Su Yiming of China and Mari Fukada of Japan capturing the titles.