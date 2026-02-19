Canada going day by day with Sidney Crosby's Olympic play

Emily Kaplan provides an update on Sidney Crosby after he left Canada's Olympic quarterfinal game against Czechia in the second period. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby, injured during Canada's quarterfinal win over Czechia, is "by no means ruled out" of the Olympic tournament, coach Jon Cooper said Thursday.

"We have the best of the best looking at him," Cooper said, adding that the team is "taking this day by day." According to sources, that includes Crosby undergoing an MRI to assess the damage on his lower-body injury, which appeared to be his right leg.

Crosby, 38, did not participate as Canada held an optional skate Thursday following its thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Czechia. Canada's next game is a semifinal showdown with Finland on Friday (10:40 a.m. ET).

"We're not going to put anyone in harm's way," Cooper said. "But if he can play, he's definitely going to. We'll know more in again in 24 hours.''

Crosby exited Wednesday's game against Czechia in the second period after a tough series. First, Crosby was bracing for a hit from Radko Gudas as the physical defenseman toppled over him. Seconds later, Crosby was pinned by Gudas and Martin Necas along the boards. Crosby returned to the bench, where he was hunched over in pain, and then limped to the locker room.

After the game, Gudas said he hoped Crosby was OK and that "I was just trying to play hard, everybody is playing physical."

When Czechia took a 2-1 lead in the first period, it marked the first time Canada had trailed all Olympics. Crosby addressed his teammates before the third period, which they later said was a motivating factor in the comeback win. Cooper said the team had a mantra not to let Wednesday be Crosby's last game of the Olympics.

Crosby is tied for third on his stacked Canadian team with six points (two goals, four assists) through four games. He is the oldest player on Canada's roster and the most decorated -- especially after scoring the golden goal in overtime to defeat the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.