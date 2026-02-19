Olympics 2026: Live updates from USA-Canada women's hockey gold medal game

Emily Kaplan looks ahead to the U.S. women's hockey team's gold medal game against Canada. (0:43)

U.S. women's hockey ready to give it all in gold medal game (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

It has all come down to this at the 2026 Olympic Games for the two most dominant countries in international women's hockey.

The United States and Canada face off on Thursday for the gold medal.

Women's ice hockey was first introduced at the Olympics in 1998, and these are the only two countries to have won Olympic gold since. Canada won gold four years ago in Beijing, but the U.S. swept this winter's Rivalry Series, and defeated Canada 5-0 in the preliminary round.

More: U.S.-Canada is the rematch everyone wanted | U.S. favored in gold medal game

Follow along live for all the goals and top moments from the game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET.