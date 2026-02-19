Winter Olympics: Team GB women agonisingly eliminated in curling despite win

Open Extended Reactions

Team GB's women were eliminated from the curling at the Winter Olympics. Getty

Team GB were eliminated from the curling at the Winter Olympics in dramatic fashion on Thursday, despite winning their own match.

Britain's women beat Italy 7-4 but saw their medal hopes slip away when the USA later found an overtime winner to beat Switzerland 7-6.

USA's result took them into the semifinals alongside Sweden, Switzerland and Canada -- but Britain's journey is over.

Team GB's Sophie Sinclair said to BBC Sport: "It was super fun. Our aim at the start of the week was to go out there and enjoy it.

"We all had the best time ever and that's why we are so gutted. We just wanted more time on the ice, but I'm super proud of the team."

Sophie Jackson added: "We knew we just had to get that win today and see what happens.

"Gutted. Absolutely gutted, but so proud of the team and the girls. We had a tough start to the week.

"I think we were the best team out there at the end of the round robin, but we just left it too late."