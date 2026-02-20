When are the next Olympics? LA 2028 dates, events, venues, more

Open Extended Reactions

At the conclusion of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the Olympic flag was handed off to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games. The 2028 edition will mark the fifth hosting outing for the United States and the third time that Olympic festivities will be held in Los Angeles.

Check out more fun facts about the 2028 Olympics below:

When are the 2028 Summer Olympics?

The 2028 Summer Games will be held from July 14-30, 2028.

Where are the 2028 Summer Olympics?

The 2028 Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles for the first time since 1984. The occasion will mark the first stateside Summer Games since Atlanta hosted in 1996. Los Angeles also hosted the Olympics in 1932.

How many athletes will compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics?

According the organizing committee, more than 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.

How many events will be held at the 2028 Summer Olympics?

The Los Angeles Summer Games will feature 351 events, which is 22 more than at the 2024 Olympics. Additionally, mixed team events in athletics, archery, golf, gymnastics and table tennis will be integrated with the existing lineup.

Which sports will be at the 2028 Summer Olympics?

In addition to fan favorites such as gymnastics, swimming, athletics (track and field) and basketball, the IOC executive board has approved the addition of cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, baseball and softball to the Games.

Where will 2028 Summer Olympics events be held?

There will be 49 competition venues. The Los Angeles region will host events such as basketball at the Intuit Dome, baseball at Dodger Stadium and golf at the Riviera Country Club. Preliminary soccer stages will be coordinated throughout the country in New York, Columbus (Ohio), St. Louis, Nashville (Tennessee), San Jose (California) and San Diego. Softball and canoe slalom will take place in Oklahoma City (Oklahoma).

How can fans get tickets to the 2028 Summer Olympics?

Fans can enter a ticket lottery and explore other options on the official LA Summer Games website.

For more updates and information, check out the ESPN Olympics hub page.