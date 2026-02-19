Tabitha Peterson, U.S. women reach Olympic curling semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- The United States earned a spot in the women's curling semifinals at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday, beating Switzerland 7-6 in a match that went to an extra end.

The Americans will face the Swiss again in the semifinals Friday. Sweden will play Canada, which advanced earlier Thursday.

On the men's side, Canada will play Norway and Switzerland will play Britain Thursday night.

American women come through in the clutch and Canadians rally

The Americans, skipped by Tabitha Peterson, got past the Swiss in a tense game.

Switzerland tied it at 6-6 with three points in the 10th end. The U.S. had the hammer in the extra end.

Looking nervous, Peterson threw the decisive rock and her teammates swept it into position, just a hair closer to the button than the Swiss' nearest stone.

Canada, led by Rachel Homan, beat South Korea 10-7 to reach the semifinals, capping a remarkable rally after the Canadians began the round robin by losing three of their first four games.

The normally stoic Homan raised her broom in triumph and ran to hug her teammates as they were cheered by crowds waving the Canadian flag.

Sweden has the best record entering the semifinals at 7-2, with losses to South Korea and Canada. Switzerland, the U.S. and Canada are 6-3.

American Cory Thiesse will be seeking her second medal of these Games after she won silver in mixed doubles with Korey Dropkin.

The women's bronze medal game is Saturday, and the gold medal game is Sunday.

Canadian men get a rematch with Norway and Switzerland is unbeaten

The men's semifinal meeting between Canada and Norway will be a repeat of Thursday morning's game, an 8-6 win for Norway.

Canada's Brad Jacobs said it felt like "deja vu from Sochi." At the 2014 Winter Games, Canada played China in its last round-robin match and again in the semifinals, and the Canadians went on to win gold.

"We're experienced with this, done this a lot," Jacobs said.

Switzerland takes a 9-0 record into the semifinals. It will play Britain, which is 5-4 and sneaked into the fourth and final spot after Canada's loss to Norway.

"I would say it's just a very good atmosphere in our group right now," Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller said. "Everybody is buying into what we're doing."

He added that bringing in acclaimed Canadian curler Glenn Howard as the team's coach has been a key component of its success.

Meanwhile, the hopes of the U.S. men were dashed because of Canada's loss. Defending gold medalist Sweden also did not reach the semifinals.

The men will play for the bronze medal on Friday night and the gold medal game is Saturday night.