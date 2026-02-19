Megan Keller's OT goal lifts U.S. past Canada for Olympic gold

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- In Hilary Knight's last Olympics, she came up clutch yet again.

Veteran defenseman Megan Keller scored the golden goal in 3-on-3 overtime as the United States women's hockey team won Olympic gold after beating archrival Canada 2-1 on Thursday.

That moment wouldn't have been possible without Knight, who deflected a shot from defenseman Laila Edwards for the game-tying goal with 2:04 remaining in the third period to give life to Team USA.

The U.S. had allowed only one goal all tournament before Canada fourth liner Kristen O'Neill scored short-handed early in the second period of Thursday's finale.

With her game-tying goal with 2:04 remaining in the third period, Hilary Knight (21) set the record for goals (15) and points (33) in the Olympics for a Team USA hockey player -- men or women. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It marked the final Olympic game for the 36-year-old Knight, the most decorated player in U.S. women's hockey history, who announced last May that these Games -- her fifth -- would be her last.

She won her second gold medal as her third period tally moved her into sole possession atop the U.S. record book -- men's or women's -- for most Olympic goals (15) and points (33). Knight had a memorable Olympics, proposing to her partner, U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe, two days before the gold medal match.

The U.S. roster featured a strong blend of veterans and breakout young players, and the 2026 Games represented a passing of the torch. Wisconsin seniors Caroline Harvey and Edwards, who had a combined 18 points and were the top two U.S. skaters in terms of ice time, are among the U.S. team members who have photos from their childhood posing with Knight.

The United States only gave up two goals in the tournament, tying the 2006 and 2010 Canada teams for the fewest allowed in a single Olympics by a women's team.

U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 30 saves, some spectacular, but didn't get the offensive support as Team USA continuously missed opportunities in regulation until Knight capitalized.

For long stretches in the gold medal match, USA looked more jittery than they had in any moment at these Olympics. Previously, they had scored at least five goals in every game and outscored teams 31-1.

The win cemented a dominant tournament for the American women.

"I've been on some great teams, with a lot of great teammates, great players, Hall of Famers," four-time Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield told ESPN ahead of the game. "But this one is special for sure."

Megan Keller's goal in overtime gave the gold medal to the United States and capped an Olympic tournament in which Team USA only gave up two goals, tying the fewest in a single Olympics by any women's hockey team. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The United States were the deepest team in the Olympic tournament. Ten different players registered at least five points -- six more than any other country.

The rest of the world just hasn't caught up to the United States in Canada. The North American powers have won every gold and silver medal since women's hockey was introduced at the Olympics in 1998.

The result in Milan wasn't too surprising after Team USA swept the four-game Rivalry Series in the lead up to the Olympics by a combined score of 24-7. The U.S. entered the final by posting five straight shutouts -- including a 5-0 blanking of Canada in group stage. The Canadians, however, were without captain Marie-Philip Poulin (right knee injury) for that contest, and she appeared to be still nursing the injury, especially as broadcast cameras captured her getting rides from the locker room to the ice in the semifinal.

Poulin had scored in each of her previous four career Olympic gold medal games but was held off the score sheet Thursday.