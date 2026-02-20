2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates Friday from Milan Cortina

Open Extended Reactions

A day after the U.S. women captured gold in hockey, the U.S. men's quest for the same hardware continues Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team USA will face Slovakia in the semifinals after hanging on to defeat Sweden in overtime. Quinn Hughes -- who scored the game-winning quarterfinal goal -- called facing Slovakia in the next round "an extremely hard test." The No. 3-seed dominated Germany 6-2 to advance to play the U.S.

On the slopes, Americans Nick Goepper and Alex Ferreira will compete for gold in the men's freeski halfpipe final. Goepper has won two silver and one bronze medal in the slopestyle discipline, however, this marks his Olympic debut in the halfpipe. Ferreira has won silver (2018) and bronze (2022) in halfpipe, but is still in search of gold.

It's the semifinals for women's curling as the U.S. play Switzerland. USA defeated the Swiss 7-6 in the round robin session on Thursday, but it's a brand new match come Friday. American Cory Thiesse will be competing for her second medal of these Olympics after winning silver in mixed doubles.

Key events for Friday (all times Eastern)

Curling : Women's semifinal: U.S. vs. Switzerland, 8:05 a.m.

Ice Hockey : Men's playoffs semifinals: Canada vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing : Men's freeski halpipe final, 1:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey: Men's playoffs semifinals: U.S. vs. Slovakia, 3:10 p.m.

