Team GB vs Canada: Curling final controversy explained and how to watch gold-medal match in the UK

Open Extended Reactions

Great Britain and curling: while the Winter Olympics haven't always been kind to a nation not blessed with snow or ice, this sport has remained a rare point of comfort.

Of Team GB's 19 medals won at the Winter Games since the turn of the millennium, five have come from sliding a granite stone along a sheet of ice.

In Milan-Cortina, curling will once again deliver a medal after Bruce Mouat -- who claimed silver four years ago in Beijing -- led his team into the men's final.

But will it be gold or silver? When can you watch it? And what's all this about controversy in curling?

- Winter Olympics: Team GB's men's curling team reach final

- What is curling? Olympic rules, scoring, more

- 2026 Winter Olympics: All Team GB medal winners

How did Team GB reach the final?

Team GB have endured a rather rocky road to reach the final.

Mouat's men needed to win their last round-robin match -- beating the USA -- and then hope for an Italy or Norway defeat in their games. Hosts Italy lost to Switzerland, who Great Britain promptly dumped out in an intense semifinal on Thursday night.

Showing how cruel an Olympics can be, Team GB are into the finals with a combined record of 6-4, while the previously unbeaten Switzerland will only be playing for bronze with a record of 9-1.

Round robins

Great Britain 9-4 China

Great Britain 6-3 Sweden

Great Britain 7-9 Italy

Great Britain 7-4 Czechia

Great Britain 9-4 Germany

Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland

Great Britain 6-7 Norway

Great Britain 5-9 Canada

Great Britain 9-2 United States

Semifinal

Great Britain 8-5 Switzerland

Who are they playing?

Team GB will play Canada, a team you likely will have heard about plenty this week.

The Canadians were the subject of a controversy that got attention far beyond the ice on their way to the knockouts.

Controversy? In curling?

Fatima Shbair/AP

Absolutely. During a round-robin match, Canadian curler Marc Kennedy was embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of the Games when Sweden's Oskar Eriksson accused him of double-touching the rock, a rules violation.

Kennedy responded with a denial and an expletive-filled outburst but this, coupled with a video taken by Swedish broadcaster SVT from the 'hog line' which appeared to prove Eriksson right, put Canada in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

While World Curling said no violations were recorded, umpiring was stepped up afterwards and the following day, Canadian skip Rachel Homan had a stone removed from play for the same infraction. Team GB's Bobby Lammie also had a stone removed in a Team GB win against Germany.

Kennedy, meanwhile, insisted that Canada were set up by Sweden with a camera at the hog line -- the green line beyond which curlers cannot touch the stone. While Kennedy only touched the rock before the line, he seemed to double touch it on the granite itself, and not the handle as permitted.

"They have come up with a plan here at the Olympics, as far as I know, to catch teams in the act at the hog line," Kennedy claimed.

"This was planned ... it was kind of evident that something was going on, and they were trying to catch us in an act."

When and where can I watch the final?

Great Britain will face Canada at around 6:05 p.m. GMT on Saturday, and you can watch the action live on BBC Two and the iPlayer. Subscribers can also watch on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+.

What are the rules of curling?

Men's and women's curling matches last 10 rounds (or ends). Men's and women's teams throw eight stones per end.

Players must release a stone before the hog line for a stone to be considered in play. Competitors may use a stone to guard the house or take out opposing stones. When an end is complete, the next end is played in the opposite direction. After all stones have been delivered to the scoring end of the sheet, the players themselves calculate the score.

The team closest to the center, known as the "button," scores a point after each end and an additional point for every stone closer to the button than their opponent's closest stone. If neither team's stones are touching the house at the conclusion of an end, no points are scored. This is referred to as a blank end.

Extra ends may be played in the event of a tie.

Sweeping also plays a role. Teams may control the trajectory and distance of a throw by sweeping the ice in front of a stone. The friction of the sweeping causes the ice to melt.

Will GB win any other medals?

Possibly. Great Britain has three medals so far -- all gold -- which is already a record for a nation that had never claimed more than one in a single Games before this year. They are aiming to at least match their best-ever total of five medals.

The curling will provide one, while Zoe Atkin is another big hope in the women's freestyle ski halfpipe. The 23-year-old qualified in first place for the event.