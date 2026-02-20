Daniela Maier wins Olympic gold in women's skicross

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Daniela Maier of Germany won the gold medal in women's skicross ahead of Swiss freeskier Fanny Smith at the Winter Olympics on Friday.

Maier, 29, competing in her second Olympics, took an early lead in the four-woman race and protected her racing line to the bottom of the course in Livigno. She added her gold to a bronze from 2022.

Smith, 33, added her silver to two bronzes from the past two Games.

Defending champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden collected the bronze after she had a slow start and then let Smith pass her midway down the course of banks, rollers and jumps.

The final featured the top four women in the World Cup skicross points standings this season.

Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France finished fourth.

Maier and Smith were at the center of a judging controversy during the 2022 final when Smith crossed the finish line third, ahead of Maier in fourth. But the race jury flipped that result after deciding that Smith had interfered with Maier. Smith appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overruled the officials' decision and deemed that bronze medals should be awarded to both skiers.