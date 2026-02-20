Canada rules Crosby out for Olympic hockey semifinal vs. Finland

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby will not play in Canada's semifinal game against Finland on Friday.

According to sources, Crosby is still hopeful to return for the gold medal game should Canada advance, but it's unclear if he will be able to.

Crosby underwent an MRI for the lower-body injury he sustained in Wednesday's thrilling 4-3 overtime quarterfinal win against Czechia, in which he exited during the second period. Sources said the imaging showed that it was not the worst-case scenario for Crosby, with coach Jon Cooper saying "We've got the best of the best looking at him" and that the team would take the situation day by day.

Crosby, 38, did not participate as Canada held an optional skate Thursday. The team had a closed morning skate on Friday -- meaning media could not attend -- and it's possible Crosby got on the ice to test out his injury. Sources told ESPN that Crosby was seen wearing a walking boot at the hotel on Friday.

"We're not going to put anyone in harm's way," Cooper said on Thursday. "But if [Crosby] can play, he's definitely going to."

Connor McDavid will captain Canada against Finland. Per international rules, every team must have a player wearing a "C" in the lineup.

"He's Sidney Crosby," McDavid said on Thursday. "He's going to have a big influence, no matter what. In the lineup, not in the lineup, he's going to have a big influence. That's what he does."