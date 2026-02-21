2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 22 schedule: Milan Cortina events

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Winter Olympics will come to a close Sunday with final medal events and the closing ceremony.

Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full schedule below:

*All times Eastern

1:30 a.m.

Figure skating: exhibition gala (re-air)

4 a.m.

Bobsled: four-man, Run 3

Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic

4:40 a.m.

Freestyle skiing: women's freeski halfpipe final

5:05 a.m.

Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final

6:15 a.m.

Bobsled: four-man, final run

7 a.m.

Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final (re-air)

7:15 a.m.

Bobsled: four-man, final run

7:45 a.m.

Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic (re-air)

8 a.m.

Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic (re-air)

8:10 a.m.

Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, men's gold medal final

11 a.m.

Bobsled: four-man, Run 3, final run (re-air)

11:45 a.m.

Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic

1:30 p.m.

Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final (re-air)

2:30 p.m.

2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony

4:30 p.m.

Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, men's gold medal final (re-air)

9 p.m.

2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony (re-air)

For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.