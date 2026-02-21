        <
          2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 22 schedule: Milan Cortina events

          The Verona Arena will host the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday. NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock
          Feb 21, 2026, 11:13 PM

          The 2026 Winter Olympics will come to a close Sunday with final medal events and the closing ceremony.

          Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full schedule below:

          *All times Eastern

          1:30 a.m.

          Figure skating: exhibition gala (re-air)

          4 a.m.

          Bobsled: four-man, Run 3

          Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic

          4:40 a.m.

          Freestyle skiing: women's freeski halfpipe final

          5:05 a.m.

          Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final

          6:15 a.m.

          Bobsled: four-man, final run

          7 a.m.

          Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final (re-air)

          7:15 a.m.

          Bobsled: four-man, final run

          7:45 a.m.

          Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic (re-air)

          8 a.m.

          Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic (re-air)

          8:10 a.m.

          Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, men's gold medal final

          11 a.m.

          Bobsled: four-man, Run 3, final run (re-air)

          11:45 a.m.

          Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic

          1:30 p.m.

          Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final (re-air)

          2:30 p.m.

          2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony

          4:30 p.m.

          Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, men's gold medal final (re-air)

          9 p.m.

          2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony (re-air)

