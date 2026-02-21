2026 Winter Olympics Feb. 22 schedule: Milan Cortina events

The 2026 Winter Olympics will come to a close Sunday with final medal events and the closing ceremony.
Fans can tune in to Olympics coverage on NBC and related apps. Check out the full schedule below:
*All times Eastern
1:30 a.m.
Figure skating: exhibition gala (re-air)
4 a.m.
Bobsled: four-man, Run 3
Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic
4:40 a.m.
Freestyle skiing: women's freeski halfpipe final
5:05 a.m.
Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final
6:15 a.m.
Bobsled: four-man, final run
7 a.m.
Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final (re-air)
7:15 a.m.
Bobsled: four-man, final run
7:45 a.m.
Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic (re-air)
8 a.m.
Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic (re-air)
8:10 a.m.
Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, men's gold medal final
11 a.m.
Bobsled: four-man, Run 3, final run (re-air)
11:45 a.m.
Cross-country skiing: women's 50km mass start classic
1:30 p.m.
Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden, women's gold medal final (re-air)
2:30 p.m.
2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony
4:30 p.m.
Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, men's gold medal final (re-air)
9 p.m.
2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony (re-air)
For more Olympics updates, check out the ESPN hub page.