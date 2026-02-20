Lindsey Vonn still hospitalized, has yet another leg surgery

Alyssa Roenigk reports on Lindsey Vonn crashing early in her downhill race at the Milan Cortina Olympics. (1:06)

Lindsey Vonn had another surgery on her badly broken left leg Friday and remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after her terrifying crash in the Olympic downhill.

Vonn, 41, flew home to the United States last weekend after a week of treatment for a complex tibia fracture and at least four surgeries at a hospital in Italy.

"Made it through surgery," Vonn said in her latest post on Instagram. "It took a bit more than 6 hours to complete. As you can see, it required a lot of plates and screws to put back together.

"With the extent of the trauma, I've been struggling a bit post op and have not yet been able to be discharged from the hospital just yet," Vonn added. "Almost there. Baby steps."

She added on X next to an X-ray showing metal screws and other hardware inside her leg: "I'm bionic for real now."

Vonn was attempting to win a medal at the Milan Cortina Games with a torn ACL in her left knee and a partial titanium replacement in her right knee. But she got hooked on a gate 13 seconds into her run, resulting in a spinning, airborne crash that sent her careening down the mountain in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Because her skis did not release during the crash, the fall has raised safety issues among the skiing circuit.