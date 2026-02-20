Winter Olympics: Team GB's Gus Kenworthy has no regrets over anti-ICE post

Gus Kenworthy finished sixth in the freestyle halfpipe final. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy said he had no regrets about incendiary social media posts he made prior to his arrival at the Winter Olympics after finishing ninth in the freestyle halfpipe final Friday.

Kenworthy, 34, who won slopestyle silver in 2014 representing the United States before switching to the country of his birth, posted an image on his Instagram account that showed the words "f--- ICE," apparently urinated in the snow.

He subsequently explained he had received death threats for his message -- aimed at the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency -- but stood by his comments after his three final runs.

"There was a lot of noise online. I had threats and slurs and all these things. But ultimately, it's a very loud vocal minority and I'm able to see that," Kenworthy said.

"I think what I said is something I stand by. If you stand behind your words and act and move with meaning and purpose, I don't think anyone can take that away from you."

Kenworthy posted a strong opening score of 81.25 and sat sixth in the standings after the first round, but he could not improve on that total at his second attempt and finished well behind gold medalist Brendan Mackay of Canada.

