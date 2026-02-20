Gilli wins 1500m short-track speedskating; Stoddard takes bronze

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- Kim Gilli denied South Korea teammate Minjeong Choi her third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's 1,500 meters in short-track speedskating Friday night, while Corinne Stoddard earned a drought-ending bronze medal for the U.S. at the Milan Cortina Games.

It's the first time in 16 years that an American woman has won an individual medal in short-track.

Stoddard set the early pace in the final race of the Olympic program, but Choi swept to the front with two laps to go as the crowd rose to its feet. Gilli quickly went with her and the 21-year-old made the decisive pass on her teammate before crossing the finishing line.

Stoddard raised her arms in triumph as she crossed the line a split-second later for third place.

Arianna Fontana of Italy came up short in her bid to tie Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen as the most decorated Winter Olympian with her 15th medal. After winning gold in the 2,000-meter relay and silver in the 500 meters and 3,000-meter relay earlier in her home Olympics, the 35-year-old Fontana finished fifth in the 1,500-meter finale.

Two of the biggest medals favorites failed to even make the finals.

Courtney Sarault of Canada, who had already won two silver medals and two bronze medals during the Milan Cortina Games, went down on her own midway through her semifinal race, spoiling her shot at finally standing on the top step of a podium.

Moments later, and at nearly the exact same spot, Xander Velzeboer of the Netherlands went down. She was chasing a third gold in the Milano Ice Skating Arena after winning the 500 meters and 1,000 meters earlier in the Winter Games.

Kim Gilli denied South Korea teammate Minjeong Choi her third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's 1,500 meters in short-track speedskating Friday night, while Corinne Stoddard earned a drought-ending bronze medal for the U.S. Amber Searls/Imagn Images

There was a scary moment earlier in the night when Kamila Sellier crashed in the quarterfinals.

The Polish speedskater was clipped across the left eye by a competitor's blade while sliding into the wall, where she lay motionless as medics rushed to her side. She was eventually immobilized on a stretcher but gave up a thumbs-up as she was wheeled away, leaving a trail of blood in the final corner of the track that workers had to clean up during the break.

Polish officials said Sellier's eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena before going to the hospital for more tests.

The Dutch men win more gold

The Netherlands won its first men's 5,000-meter relay at the Olympics earlier Friday night, pulling away from the Korean and Italian teams over the final two laps of the 45-lap race to add to an impressive short-track haul at the Milan Cortina Games.

Jens van 't Wout, who skated the anchor leg and celebrated as he crossed the finish line, earned his third gold medal and fourth in all, while his nation earned its fifth gold and seventh medal overall in the short-track speedskating program.

He was joined by his brother Melle van 't Wout, Teun Boer and Friso Emons in stopping the clock in 6 minutes, 51.847 seconds, giving the Netherlands a comfortable gap over their closest pursuers inside the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Jeongmin Lee, Juneseo Lee, Jongun Rim and Dongmin Shin managed to get past the Italian team in the final corner of the race to take the silver medal for the second consecutive Winter Games. Rim also earned individual bronze in the 1,000 meters.

Italy rounded out the podium for the host nation. Pietro Sighel, Thomas Nadalini, Luca Spechenhauser and Andrea Cassinelli were able to relegate the defending champion Canadians to fourth place in a race often described as choreographed chaos.