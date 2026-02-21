2026 Winter Olympics: Live updates Saturday from Milan Cortina

The penultimate day at the Olympics feels like the calm before the storm.

After Team USA women's ice hockey won gold against Canada in a thrilling match on Thursday, the American men followed up by advancing to the gold medal match by defeating Slovakia on Friday. They'll have a day off before facing Canada in the gold medal match Sunday, the last event of the 2026 Winter Olympics before the closing ceremony.

That's not to say there's nothing worth watching on Saturday. Team USA women's curling has a bronze medal match against Canada, and Eileen Gu looks to win another medal in the women's freeski halfpipe final.

Schedule of notable events (all times Eastern)

8:05 a.m. -- women's curling bronze medal match (USA vs. Canada)

1:30 p.m. -- women's freeski halfpipe final

2:40 p.m. -- men's ice hockey bronze medal match (Slovakia vs. Finland)

Follow live with the best events from Saturday below.