Klaebo becomes 1st athlete to win 6 golds at Winter Games

Open Extended Reactions

TESERO, Italy -- Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed his historic gold medal sweep of the men's cross-country skiing events on Saturday by winning his sixth race and set the record for the most golds by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics.

Klaebo's victory in the 50-kilometer mass start race shattered the nearly 50-year record set by American speed skater Eric Heiden, who won five golds in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

All of Heiden's wins were in individual races and two of Klaebo's have come in team events, so Heiden's record for individual wins still stands.

Klaebo's teammates, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, took silver, and Emil Iversen, won bronze in a Norwegian sweep.

Klaebo also extended his record for most career Winter Olympic gold medals to 11 over three Games. The previous record had been eight, which Klaebo broke Feb. 15.

Klaebo has the second-most Olympic golds overall. U.S. swimming great Michael Phelps has 23.

The win gave Norway a record 18th gold medal and further increased their lead in the total medal count in these games to 40 overall.

The country set the record Friday for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics when biathlete Johannes Dale-Skjevdal won the 15-kilometer mass start race.