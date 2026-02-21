Italian freeskiers grab skicross gold, silver at Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Italian freeskiers Simone Deromedis and Federico Tomasoni won gold and silver for the Winter Olympic hosts after dominating the men's skicross final held under snowy conditions on Saturday.

Deromedis, the 2023 world champion, took an early lead and stayed well in front of his other three racers over the banks, rollers and jumps of the course in Livigno. These were the 25-year-old's second Games.

Tomasoni made it an Italian one-two by stretching to the finish line to beat out Switzerland's Alex Fiva in a photo finish.

The 40-year-old Fiva added the bronze medal to his silver from Beijing 2022.

Satoshi Furuno of Japan missed the podium finishing fourth.

Defending gold medalist Ryan Regez was eliminated in the semifinals after he was yellow carded for impeding another skier.

On Friday, Daniela Maier of Germany won gold in women's skicross ahead of Swiss freeskier Fanny Smith.