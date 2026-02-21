Mixed aerials gives U.S. record 11th gold medal at Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- The U.S. Olympic team won its record-breaking 11th gold medal of the Winter Games on Saturday when the trio of Kaila Kuhn, Connor Curran and Chris Lillis took the title in mixed aerials.

The 11th gold breaks a record set at the last Olympics on U.S. soil -- in Salt Lake City in 2002, which has long stood out as a turning point for a winter sports program that had struggled over previous decades.

The medal lifted the U.S. to 30 overall for the Olympics. That's second to Norway, which a day earlier won its 17th gold medal to set a Winter Games record.

There are 38 more medal events this year than there were in 2002.

This marks a repeat for Lillis, who teamed with Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld four years ago to win at the Beijing Games.