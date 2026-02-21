Top-ranked Canada bests U.S. for Olympic bronze in women's curling

Open Extended Reactions

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- Top-ranked Canada beat the United States for the bronze medal in women's curling at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday after being upset by Sweden in the semifinals.

Rachel Homan's team won 10-7 to deny the American women their first medal in the event.

Sweden will play Switzerland for gold on Sunday.

In the men's competition, Canada's controversial team -- which was accused of cheating during the round-robin stage -- was to face Britain's all-Scottish squad for gold later Saturday. Switzerland beat Norway for bronze on Friday.