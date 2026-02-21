Medal-winning Woods and Scott given Aussie flag honours

Olympic moguls champion Cooper Woods and silver medal-winning aerial skier Danielle Scott have been chosen as flag-bearers to lead the record-breaking Australian team in the Milan-Cortina closing ceremony.

The freestyle skiing pair were selected by team chef de mission Alisa Camplin as Australia's stunning Games in Italy winds down, with the team capturing three gold medals, two silver and a bronze.

Camplin praised both athletes for their outstanding performances, leadership, and embodiment of the Australian team spirit throughout the Games.

Having never won a World Cup event, Woods was a shock gold medallist and was embraced for his exuberance in his triumph, while veteran Scott showed her resilience in medalling for the first time at her fourth Olympics.

Gold medalist Cooper Woods of Australia. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"We have had so many phenomenal performances here at the Games and Cooper and Dani were no exception," Camplin said.

"They proved that if you persevere and do it your way, all your dreams can come true.

"I feel they personified everything about this team at this Games and I just couldn't think of any two individuals better to bestow this privilege on."

Scott was still flying high on Saturday as she nearly led Australia to another medal on the penultimate day of competition before they ended up fourth in the aerials mixed team event at Livigno Snow Park.

At the Beijing Olympics, athletes had to leave China 48 hours after their event due to COVID-19 restrictions but at these Games they have been able to fully enjoy the Olympic experience.

However, with the Olympics spread over four clusters across Italy, the closing ceremony in Verona will be the first time the whole team has fully come together.

"The closing ceremony will be special, with the whole Australian team from the different clusters over the northern Italian Alps coming together at the Verona Olympic Arena," Camplin said.

"It will be the first big chance since the start of the Games that we've been able to galvanise as a team.

Woods was the first Australian athlete to win a medal at the Games and was excited to share the flag-bearing duties with his good friend Scott, with 41 athletes expected to march on Sunday night (6am AEDT, Monday).

He said he could call on fellow moguls medal winners Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham for tips after they carried the flag in the opening ceremony.

"It's an incredible honour to wave the flag for your country at the Olympic Games and I'm doing it with an absolute superstar next to me," the 25-year-old Woods smiled.

"I think it's going to be such a magical moment for both of us."