Eileen Gu defends halfpipe gold for 6th career Olympic medal

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Eileen Gu defended her Olympic ski halfpipe title on Sunday to make it six medals in six events over her Winter Games career.

The 22-year-old Gu, American-born but competing for her mother's homeland of China, is already the most decorated freeskier in the short history of the sport at the Olympics. She also captured two silver medals at the Milan Cortina Games, to pair with two golds and a silver from the Beijing Games.

Gu won the event on the strength of her second run, a clean, technically sound pass. She got even better in her final run -- pumping his ski poles after landing the final trick -- and finished with a score of 94.75. Her teammate, Li Fanghui, took silver and Zoe Atkin of Britain was third.

The event was rescheduled to Sunday following a big snowstorm the night before.