Sweden beats Switzerland for Olympic women's curling gold

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- When it comes to Olympic curling, Sweden is right behind Canada as the most successful nation in the sport.

The Swedish women beat Switzerland for gold to conclude the discipline's competition at the Milan Cortina Games on Sunday.

It was Sweden's sixth Olympic gold and 13th medal overall in Olympic curling - trailing only Canada (seven golds and 14 medals) in both categories.

After upsetting top-ranked Canada in the semifinals, Anna Hasselborg's Sweden defeated Silvana Tirinzoni's Switzerland 6-5.

Canada beat the United States for bronze on Saturday.

In the men's competition, Canada's controversial team swept aside cheating allegations to beat Britain for gold.

The other members of Sweden's team were Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer and Sofia Scharback.