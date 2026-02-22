Jack Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck lift U.S. to Olympic hockey gold

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- For the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice, the U.S. won an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey as Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in 3-on-3 overtime for a 2-1 win against rival Canada on Sunday.

American players talked a big game in the months leading up to the tournament, often repeating a mantra of "gold or bust" -- and backed that up with a win over their biggest rivals. It was a clean sweep for USA Hockey as the women also defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime for a gold on Thursday.

Hughes' goal, less than two minutes into overtime, was assisted by Zach Werenski, who wrestled the puck away from Canada's Nathan MacKinnon and sent a cross-ice feed to an open Hughes.

"This is all about our country right now," Hughes said. "I love the U.S.A. I love my teammates. It's unbelievable. The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong."

U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck was sensational, stopping 41 shots. It was a personal redemption arc for Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner who proved he can show up in the biggest moments. Hellebuyck had a rough 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs for the Winnipeg Jets, getting pulled three times in the first round vs. the St. Louis Blues.

Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck blocked a point-blank shot by Canada's Devon Toews during the third period by getting just enough of his stick handle on the puck to deflect it wide. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

On Sunday, Hellebuyck had several signature moments, the biggest coming in the third period, when he used his paddle to stop Devon Toews from tucking a rebound into a gaping net. He also stuffed Connor McDavid on a breakaway halfway through the second period.

Shortly after, the Americans killed off a 93-second 5-on-3, a pivotal moment in the game. Team USA went 18-for-18 on the penalty kill in this tournament.

"Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck," Hughes said. "He was our best player by a mile."

The U.S. men had not defeated Canada in a best-on-best competition since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, before many players on this U.S. roster were born.

The win was revenge for Team USA after losing in last year's Four Nations title game, a 3-2 overtime win for Canada.

"I can't even believe this," Hughes said. "I mean it's such an unbelievable game, USA-Canada. Such a good game. There's so many great players. We're a great team. That's exactly how we wanted it to go. We're underdogs to Canada, [but we] beat them. It could have gone either way."

As part of the celebration, U.S. captain Auston Matthews, Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk skated around the ice with the jersey of the late Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed alongside his brother in 2024 when they were struck by a SUV while riding bicycles. Gaudreau would have been a candidate to make this Olympic team. Team USA hung Gaudreau's jersey in its locker room for each game during the tournament as a tribute.

Following the medal ceremony, U.S. players brought out two of Gaudreau's kids on the ice to take a picture with the team and their late father's jersey.

Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime as the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday. It was Team USA's third men's hockey title at the Games and its first since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Sunday marked the third time the USA and Canada met in the men's hockey gold medal game. Canada had won both previous matchups in 2002 and 2010.

Matt Boldy opened the scoring six minutes in. The Americans held the lead until Cale Makar tied the game late in the second period, capping off a strong push for Canada. The Canadians outshot Team USA 19-8 in the second period.

It was a fast-paced game with plenty of chances, and stunningly, several moments in which the best players in the world missed wide-open nets.

Canada had come from behind in both of its quarterfinal and semifinal wins. In fact, the Canadians held a lead for just 6:05 of play since the beginning of the elimination rounds.

Canada was without captain Sidney Crosby, who was not in the lineup with a lower body injury he sustained in the quarterfinals against Czechia. A source said Crosby "tried everything, just couldn't play," and another source stressed that it was a selfless decision from Crosby, because he didn't feel he could help the team in full capacity and his roster spot would be better served by a healthier player.

Per international rules, every team must dress a captain, so McDavid wore the "C" in Crosby's absence.

At 38, Crosby was the oldest player on Canada's roster and the most decorated -- especially after scoring the golden goal in overtime to defeat the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

He was only part of a star-studded lineup for the Canadians, who started a top line of McDavid, MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini -- three of the NHL's top four point scorers this season.

Canada has won a record nine Olympic gold medals in men's hockey, with its most recent in 2014 -- the last time NHL players participated in the Olympics.