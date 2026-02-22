'LEGENDS': Tom Brady, Devin Booker lead reaction to USA men's hockey gold

Open Extended Reactions

For the first time since the Miracle on Ice squad in 1980, Team USA has won gold in men's Olympic ice hockey.

Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, the Americans wasted little time in the 3-on-3 overtime. Jack Hughes -- missing teeth after being on the other end of a high stick penalty in the third period -- found the back of the net off an assist from Zach Werenski, prompting a raucous celebration from his teammates. With their 2-1 win, the U.S. men join the women's team -- who also won in overtime earlier this week off an incredible goal from Megan Keller -- as gold medal winners in these Olympics.

Luminaries from across the sports world -- including Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes -- took to social media to celebrate Team USA's gold.

Connor Hellebuyck was magical today, I don't think I've ever seen so many close goals not land. Only one explanation makes sense... pic.twitter.com/Ch018HfK2S — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 22, 2026

5am wake up well worth it!!@usahockey 🇺🇸🥇 — Book (@DevinBook) February 22, 2026

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2026