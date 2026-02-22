        <
          'LEGENDS': Tom Brady, Devin Booker lead reaction to USA men's hockey gold

          American athletes celebrated Team USA's win on social media. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 22, 2026, 04:20 PM

          For the first time since the Miracle on Ice squad in 1980, Team USA has won gold in men's Olympic ice hockey.

          Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, the Americans wasted little time in the 3-on-3 overtime. Jack Hughes -- missing teeth after being on the other end of a high stick penalty in the third period -- found the back of the net off an assist from Zach Werenski, prompting a raucous celebration from his teammates. With their 2-1 win, the U.S. men join the women's team -- who also won in overtime earlier this week off an incredible goal from Megan Keller -- as gold medal winners in these Olympics.

          Luminaries from across the sports world -- including Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes -- took to social media to celebrate Team USA's gold.