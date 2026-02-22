USA-Canada gold medal game: Top photos from an Olympic instant classic

Open Extended Reactions

The United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the 2026 Olympic men's hockey final, reclaiming the top spot on the podium in a game that felt destined for instant-classic status. Both teams entered undefeated through preliminary and knockout play, setting up a rematch of last year's 4 Nations Face-Off title game -- which Canada won in overtime.

This time, the Americans flipped the script.

From the golden goal to an emotional tribute, the top photos from the game captured every ounce of action.

Hughes' golden moment

After a chaotic third period that included a double minor and a penalty of his own, Jack Hughes buried the 3-on-3 overtime winner against Connor McDavid and Jordan Binnington. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Tied 1-1 after regulation, the Americans needed less than two minutes in 3-on-3 overtime to win the game.

Jack Hughes -- noticeably missing teeth after taking a high stick in the third period -- took a feed from Zach Werenski and snapped the puck past Jordan Binnington for the winner.

Boldy strikes first

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy put Team USA on the board first with a slick goal early in the Olympic gold medal game. Bruce Bennett / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the game, Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy gave Team USA the early edge with a dazzling puck-juggling goal to make it 1-0. One of the night's most eye-catching frames shows Boldy tracking the puck mid-air before slipping it home.

Makar answers for Canada

Cale Makar's goal pulled Canada even in the second period. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Canada didn't blink.

Cale Makar's second-period goal pulled the defending champions level. The shot of Makar displays the heavyweight feel of the matchup as the momentum seemed to shift.

The turning point: MacKinnon's miss and Hellebuyck's paddle

Nathan MacKinnon missed a mostly open net midway through the third period that would have put Canada ahead 2-1. RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

Connor Hellebuyck made the save of the tournament, using his paddle to deny Devon Toews. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The gold medal game may ultimately be remembered for Hughes' overtime winner, but a memorable sequence came midway through the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon -- the NHL's leading goal scorer, carrying a six-goal cushion atop the league leaderboard -- found himself staring at a mostly open net with Connor Hellebuyck sliding out of position. MacKinnon fired an attempt from point-blank range for a goal that would have given Canada a 2-1 lead. Instead, the puck sailed wide.

Later, Hellebuyck delivered what became the save of the tournament.

Midway through the third period, with the game hanging in the balance, Hellebuyck flashed his paddle to deny Devon Toews on what appeared to be a sure goal.

It preserved the tie and gave the Americans a chance to chase history.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Zach Werenski welcomed the children of their late NHL teammate Johnny Gaudreau into Team USA's postgame photo. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Amid the celebration came a poignant moment.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Zach Werenski welcomed the children of their late NHL teammate, Johnny Gaudreau, into Team USA's postgame photo. The image added emotional weight to an already unforgettable night and displayed how this team's bond extended beyond the ice.

A celebration 46 years in the making

Gloves and helmets scatter across the ice as Team USA celebrates its overtime victory against Canada to capture Olympic gold. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

As the final horn sounded, another image became etched into Olympic history.

Forty-six years to the day after Lake Placid, Team USA once again secured the top spot on the Olympic podium.