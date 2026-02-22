USA-Canada gold medal game: Top photos from an Olympic instant classic

For the first time since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, Team USA is golden again.
The United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the 2026 Olympic men's hockey final, reclaiming the top spot on the podium in a game that felt destined for instant-classic status. Both teams entered undefeated through preliminary and knockout play, setting up a rematch of last year's 4 Nations Face-Off title game -- which Canada won in overtime.
This time, the Americans flipped the script.
From the golden goal to an emotional tribute, the top photos from the game captured every ounce of action.
Hughes' golden moment
Tied 1-1 after regulation, the Americans needed less than two minutes in 3-on-3 overtime to win the game.
Jack Hughes -- noticeably missing teeth after taking a high stick in the third period -- took a feed from Zach Werenski and snapped the puck past Jordan Binnington for the winner.
Boldy strikes first
Earlier in the game, Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy gave Team USA the early edge with a dazzling puck-juggling goal to make it 1-0. One of the night's most eye-catching frames shows Boldy tracking the puck mid-air before slipping it home.
Makar answers for Canada
Canada didn't blink.
Cale Makar's second-period goal pulled the defending champions level. The shot of Makar displays the heavyweight feel of the matchup as the momentum seemed to shift.
The turning point: MacKinnon's miss and Hellebuyck's paddle
The gold medal game may ultimately be remembered for Hughes' overtime winner, but a memorable sequence came midway through the third period.
Nathan MacKinnon -- the NHL's leading goal scorer, carrying a six-goal cushion atop the league leaderboard -- found himself staring at a mostly open net with Connor Hellebuyck sliding out of position. MacKinnon fired an attempt from point-blank range for a goal that would have given Canada a 2-1 lead. Instead, the puck sailed wide.
Later, Hellebuyck delivered what became the save of the tournament.
Midway through the third period, with the game hanging in the balance, Hellebuyck flashed his paddle to deny Devon Toews on what appeared to be a sure goal.
It preserved the tie and gave the Americans a chance to chase history.
A tribute to 'Johnny Hockey'
Amid the celebration came a poignant moment.
Forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Zach Werenski welcomed the children of their late NHL teammate, Johnny Gaudreau, into Team USA's postgame photo. The image added emotional weight to an already unforgettable night and displayed how this team's bond extended beyond the ice.
A celebration 46 years in the making
As the final horn sounded, another image became etched into Olympic history.
Forty-six years to the day after Lake Placid, Team USA once again secured the top spot on the Olympic podium.