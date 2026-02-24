Revisiting Jack Hughes' and Alysa Liu's 2019 letters after Olympic gold

Open Extended Reactions

Editor's Note: In 2019, we asked a group of rising athletes to imagine their futures and write letters to themselves from the day they retired. Two of those athletes -- Jack Hughes and Alysa Liu -- stood atop the Olympic podium as gold medalists at the 2026 Winter Games. As they celebrate the biggest moment of their careers thus far, we're revisiting the words they once wrote about the futures they hoped to build.

Seven years ago, they were prodigies with promise. Now, they're Olympic champions.

In 2019, Jack Hughes -- then a projected top NHL draft pick -- and Alysa Liu, a teenage figure skating prodigy already turning heads, wrote about dreams still forming, goals not yet realized and the kind of careers they hoped to look back on one day with pride.

This month, those futures came into sharper focus.

Hughes delivered the golden goal in overtime to secure Team USA's men's hockey title. and Liu captured Olympic gold with a showing that cemented her place in the sport's history.

Before the medals, there were dreams. Revisit the letters they wrote before they became Olympic gold medalists.

Jack Hughes

Before being selected No. 1 in the 2019 NHL draft, Jack Hughes reflected on the journey that led him there. Diwang Valdez for ESPN

Do you remember the night you and Cole Caufield broke the National Team Development Program's all-time points and goal-scoring records on the same play? That assist was your 190th point on Cole's 105th goal. The equipment manager had to saw the puck in half so we could both have a piece.

I'm writing this to you as draft day nears, and it feels like so much has built to this moment, including that assist. You wanted to go No. 1, and you put in a lot of work to get there. It was a crazy year, but it was fun too. You got a chance to compete alongside USA Hockey's best young players-faces I'm sure you've seen time and again in the NHL.