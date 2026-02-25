Connor Hellebuyck to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

P.K. Subban is full of praise for Team USA men's hockey after it defeated Canada to win the gold medal. (2:07)

Connor Hellebuyck, the goaltender for the gold-medal-winning U.S. men's Olympic hockey team, will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump announced during Tuesday night's State of the Union.

Athletes such as Simone Biles, Joe DiMaggio, Michael Jordan, Megan Rapinoe and Babe Ruth are among the 671 individuals who have received the award, the nation's highest civilian honor. It is believed that Hellebuyck, who plays for the NHL's Winnipeg Jets, will be the first hockey player.

"Great athletes have gotten that, very great, the best," Trump said during the State of the Union, with players from the U.S. men's hockey team in attendance. "I thought he deserved it. I did take a vote -- every single one of them. I said, 'I'm not giving it if anybody goes "no,''' and every single one of them rapidly put up their hand. So, I want to thank you all. What a special job you did. What special champions you are."

Connor Hellebuyck, who made 41 saves in the gold medal game against Canada, will become the latest athlete to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump announced during the State of the Union on Tuesday night. Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

A smiling Hellebuyck tapped his heart and waved his hand as those in the chamber applauded when Trump made the announcement.

Players from the U.S. men's team -- wearing blue "USA" sweaters, khakis and their gold medals -- entered the House chamber through two sets of doors and walked down the rows of the press gallery. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle not only stood and cheered but chanted "USA!" several times, many even pumping their fists.

Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the gold medal game against Canada and also assisted on the overtime goal scored by Jack Hughes in the Americans' 2-1 victory.

It was the first time the U.S. men had won gold since the famed 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team that stunned the Soviet Union.

Hellebuyck was one of the most consistent players in Team USA's journey to the gold medal game but took a leading role in the win over Canada. His signature moment came when he made a sprawling save and used his stick to stop Devon Toews.

Winning a gold medal has only added to Hellebuyck's reputation as one of the best goalies in the NHL. He was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season as the league's most valuable player, becoming the eighth goalie to win the award and the first since Carey Price in 2014-15.

He also won his third Vezina Trophy that season, given to the NHL's top goalie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.