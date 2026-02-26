Cleveland Heights to honor Olympic gold medalist Laila Edwards

Laila Edwards joins "SportsCenter" and reflects on being set to be the first Black woman to play on the women's hockey team in the Winter Olympics. (0:50)

Laila Edwards has two NCAA national championships, an IIHF World Championship title and a brand-new Olympic gold medal. But she doesn't have a banner in the rafters of the Cleveland Heights Community Center ice rink in northeast Ohio where she learned to play hockey.

That's about to change.

A Cleveland Heights city official told ESPN that Edwards, who made hockey history in 2023 as the first Black woman to play for the United States women's national team, will have a banner raised in her honor in the rafters at the community center rink.

"There are other ideas we want to do within the rink to honor her accomplishments, and we've been having that conversation with her dad," said Christopher Kendel, assistant commissioner of parks and recreation for the city of Cleveland Heights. "We want to get some replicas of her Team USA jersey and her jersey at Wisconsin, as she has played in three national championships with Wisconsin, winning two of them."

Laila Edwards, who made history in 2023 as the first Black woman to play for Team USA, helped the U.S. win gold at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Edwards, a Cleveland Heights native, grew up playing hockey against boys at the Cleveland Heights Community Center. At age 13, she left home to play hockey and attend Bishop Kearney High School, a private school in Rochester, New York. She then signed with Wisconsin and, as a 6-foot-1 senior forward, has helped the Badgers win two national championships.

As the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics drew near, awareness of her surged. At the Games, she played a key role in the United States' comeback victory against Canada to win the gold medal in overtime.

Because most of her biggest moments have occurred far from Cleveland Heights, there hasn't been much of a visible representation of her success inside the rink, especially compared with other athletes who won hockey tournaments over the past 50-plus years.

Two other Cleveland Heights natives -- and Edwards fans -- took notice of that this week.

Jason Kelce, a former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, and his brother Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, made this observation while wearing Team USA jerseys during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

"Best athlete out of Cleveland Heights," the older Kelce brother said, referencing what Edwards had told his wife on Kylie Kelce's podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," during the Olympics.

The younger Kelce had some thoughts.

"I'm just gonna say, Laila, I've got two banners up in the Cleveland Heights hockey rink," Travis said with a smile as Jason laughed. "I'm not sure how many banners you have."

Of course, the banners Travis Kelce mentioned were from when he played on two youth hockey teams that won championships.

By age 8, Laila was playing travel hockey with boys' teams, including the Cleveland Barons. Courtesy of Robert Edwards

But now? Edwards will have a banner -- and possibly more.

"I'll tell you what, man, she has a f---ing shot," Travis Kelce said.

The Kelce brothers talked about what it was like to spend time with Edwards and how her humility was further proof that she grew up in Cleveland Heights.

"Shoutout to Laila one more time for bringing home some gold to not only for the USA but for the old Heights, baby," Travis Kelce said. "Because you know how proud we all are once you grow up in the Heights."

Kendel said the Cleveland Heights Community Center hosted two viewing parties for people to watch Edwards and Team USA. The first was for Team USA's opening game versus Finland, and the second was for the gold medal victory over Canada that saw Edwards set up Hilary Knight for the game-tying goal late in the third period.

"We couldn't be prouder," Kendel said. "I know the mayor posted on social media that when the time is right, the city of Cleveland Heights wants to roll out the red carpet for Laila and her family. What that's going to look like? We don't know just yet. But, in the meantime, we're going to get this banner designed, and we want to have that up for posterity, along with some other things we'd like to see come to fruition as well."

Edwards is a frequent visitor to the community center. She purchased a monthly gym membership so she can use the center's workout equipment during school breaks.

But now, with banners in the works, will Edwards get a free lifetime membership?

"Well, you know, I would advocate for that!" Kendel said with a laugh. "We should probably make it a golden membership pass. The only requirement is you have to be a gold medal winner."