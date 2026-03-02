How to watch the 2026 Winter Paralympics in the UK: TV channel, event schedule, Team GB athletes

Open Extended Reactions

After a Winter Olympics to remember, the Winter Paralympics returns for its 50th edition this week -- with athletes from around the world preparing for 10 days of competition across snow and ice.

Set across multiple venues in northern Italy, the Games will feature a packed schedule of medal events spanning a range of disciplines, from endurance racing to high-speed downhill and team sports on ice.

Here, ESPN guides you through the events.

Where is the 2026 Winter Paralympics taking place?

Just like the Winter Olympics, the 2026 Winter Paralympics has multiple host cities in Italy -- Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo -- with other 'clusters' in Val di Fiemme and Verona, where the opening ceremony is taking place.

What events are there in the Winter Paralympics?

There are 79 medal events across six sports -- Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, Para snowboard and wheelchair curling.

When does it start and what's the full schedule?

Much like February's Games, the opening ceremony -- on March 6 -- takes place a few days after the competition actually starts.

Wheelchair curling begins on Wednesday, March 4, and there will be events on every day from then up until the closing ceremony on Sunday, March 15.

How to watch the 2026 Winter Paralympics in the UK

Channel 4 is the exclusive home of the Winter Paralympics in the UK, and will be broadcasting "more than 60 hours of sport live."

Their coverage starts on March 6, with the opening ceremony live from 6.30 p.m. until 9 p.m. GMT. Coverage for the rest of the Games is at around 7.50 a.m. each day until the early afternoon, with a daily highlights show also on the channel from 6.30 p.m.

The closing ceremony wraps up their coverage, from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on March 15.

Team GB squad

Para Alpine

Menna Fitzpatrick, Katie Guest (guide)

Sam Cozens, Adam Hall (guide)

Fred Warburton, James Hannan (guide)

Dom Allen

Hester Poole, Ali Hall (guide)

Neil Simpson, Andrew Simpson (guide), Rob Poth (guide)

Para Snowboard

Nina Sparks, Matt Hamilton, Davy Zyw, Ollie Hill, James Barnes-Miller

Para Nordic

Scott Meenagh

Wheelchair curling mixed doubles

Jo Butterfield and Jason Kean

Wheelchair curling mixed team

Hugh Nibloe, Karen Aspey, Austin McKenzie, Stewart Pimblett, Graeme Stewart.