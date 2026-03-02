Ex-NFL exec. named 1st Major League Volleyball commissioner

Open Extended Reactions

Longtime sports executive Jaime Weston has been named the first commissioner of Major League Volleyball, the league announced Monday.

MLV is in its third year of operation as one of two U.S. women's professional volleyball leagues. The league, formerly known as the Pro Volleyball Federation, has teams in eight cities and plans to expand to 10 in 2027.

Weston has been chief commercial officer of USA Volleyball since December 2024 overseeing brand and commercial strategy ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

She previously was senior vice president of marketing for the National Football League, executive vice president of global consumer marketing for Universal Music Group and an executive with a hospitality and live event management company.

Weston lettered in volleyball at Georgia Tech in 1990.

"This is volleyball's time," she said. "In the U.S., the sport is female-led and female-defined, and professional women's volleyball is not following a blueprint. It's designing one. Major League Volleyball will build on its foundation and scale this momentum into a league that sets the standard for the future."

MLV also announced Jen Spicher, who has served as president since the league's inception, will transition to executive vice president, volleyball operations.