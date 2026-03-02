USA's Hilary Knight says she played with torn MCL at Olympics

NEW YORK -- U.S. women's hockey gold medal winning captain Hilary Knight revealed Monday in a television appearance that she played in Milan with a torn medial collateral ligament in one of her knees.

"I'm not walking around the best, and I'm missing a few games for the [PWHL's] Seattle Torrent," Knight said on "CBS Mornings."

"To be able to play through injury was definitely a mental sort of gymnastic challenge for myself and also physical, but we've got some amazing support staff that did their best to get me out there and perform at my best -- as best as I could."

Knight, playing at what she said was her final Olympics at 36, tied the final against Canada with just over two minutes left in regulation. Knight, teammate Kendall Coye Schofield and Canada's Erin Ambrose were all put on long-term injured reserve by their respective PWHL teams upon returning for the resumption of the season.